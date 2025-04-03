Should PCB's Mohsin Naqvi step down after NZ series loss?
What's the story
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has demanded the resignation of Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.
The appeal comes after the men's team recently lost the three-match ODI series against hosts New Zealand.
The defeat continued a disappointing run for the team, which also witnessed a T20I series defeat in New Zealand and an early exit from their Champions Trophy title defense.
Strong words
Akmal criticizes PCB chairman's leadership
Not one to mince words, Kamran Akmal was also upset with the current state of Pakistan cricket.
On his YouTube channel, he said, "It is shameful. The PCB chairman should think that if he can't control, he should resign and leave. Don't ruin your reputation."
He also urged Naqvi to take steps to improve the men's team's performance if he stays on in his role.
Bowling blunder
Akmal slams Pakistan's bowling performance
Akmal also slammed the team's bowlers for their dismal show in the 2nd ODI in Hamilton.
Despite the pitch being conducive for fast bowlers, Pakistan's players failed to capitalize on it.
This saw New Zealand post a mammoth 292 runs after being reduced to a precarious 132/5 in their first innings.
Akmal hinted new players should be inducted in the team as part of an overhaul.
Need for change
Calls for changes in Pakistan's bowling department
"If Pakistan bowlers can't bowl on such a turf, where will they deliver? In Asia, they say there is nothing for bowlers. On venues where something is on offer, they don't do anything. Should they play disabled players against us? We don't know where to bowl. It means there should be a change," Akmal said while emphasizing the need for changes in the team's bowling department.
Team performance
Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah's efforts highlighted
Despite the team's abysmal show, Akmal did acknowledge the contributions of Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah.
After a horrendous start at 65/6 in the 21st over, Ashraf's blitzkrieg 73 runs off 80 balls and Shah's quickfire 51 off just 44 balls took Pakistan to a total of 208 runs.
However, Akmal slammed their batting line-up for being clueless and lamented over their failure to adapt after Babar Azam's dismissal.
Naqvi
Criticism of Mohsin Naqvi
Coming back to Mohsin Naqvi, the 46-year-old was elected as the PCB chairman in February last year. He became the PCB's 37th chairman.
Of late, Naqvi has been coping with criticism for the Champions Trophy fiasco. The PCB is believed to have endured a ₹869 crore loss by hosting the tournament.
Notably, Pakistan played just one match at home, with Dubai hosting India games.
Pakistan's series defeat in NZ has further added fuel to fire.