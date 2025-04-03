What's the story

Cricket West Indies is planning to host its first-ever Day-Night Test at Jamaica's Sabina Park, contingent on floodlight upgrades.

The match will be played in July during Australia's tour to the Caribbean.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the third Test, after two red-ball games in Barbados and Grenada, is tentatively a pink-ball affair with a local start time of 1:30pm.

However, it depends on floodlight upgrades at Sabina Park to meet international standards.