Corbin Bosch slams hundred in 1st Test versus Zimbabwe: Stats
What's the story
South Africa's bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch frustrated Zimbabwe on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Bulawayo. Coming to the crease when SA were 181/6, Bosch joined hands with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and added 108 runs. Thereafter, he has been part of three more vital stands to help SA get to 418/9 at stumps. Notably, Bosch has amassed a hundred off 124 balls.
Knock
A massive effort from Bosch's blade
Bosch came to the middle at a crucial juncture with Zimbabwe having done relatively well till then. The all-rounder made Zimbabwe pay for dropping him early on. He was watchful early on before settling in and nfinding quality runs. After batting well alongside Pretorius, he was well supported by South Africa's tail. Notably, he was dropped just before his hundred.
Runs
2nd fifty-plus score for Bosch in two Test innings
Bosch is batting on 100* from 124 balls. He has slammed 10 fours. Bosch is yet to be dismissed in Tests. Before this, he played a solitary inning versus Pakistan where he managed 81*. He now has 181 runs from 2 innings. He has hit 25 fours and owns a strike rate of 83-plus.