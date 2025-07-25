Rishabh Pant becomes India's highest run-scorer in World Test Championship

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made history by becoming the highest run-scorer for India in the World Test Championship (WTC). The 27-year-old achieved this feat with a half-century in the first innings of the fourth Test match against England in Manchester. Despite suffering a toe injury on Day 1, Pant returned to bat on Day 2 and broke Rohit Sharma's record.

Record-breaking run Pant returns to bat, breaks Sharma's record On Day 1 of the Manchester Test, Pant had scored 37 runs before walking off due to his injury. He needed just three more runs to surpass Sharma's record. On Day 2, after Shardul Thakur was dismissed for 41 runs, Pant returned to the crease and batted with grit despite his injury. He eventually completed his half-century but was dismissed shortly after for a total of 54 runs from 75 balls. His efforts powered India to 358/10.

Future plans Dhruv Jurel to keep wickets for India It has been reported that Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets for India in the fifth Test. Pant is likely to be out of action for a few weeks and will miss the fifth Test at The Oval. The BCCI selectors had initially contacted Ishan Kishan, but he is currently unfit after an accident. Meanwhile, Pant might bat in the third innings of the Manchester Test if required.

Numbers Pant overtakes Rohit Rohit managed 2,716 runs from 40 matches in his WTC career at 41.15. The tally includes nine tons besides eight fifties (200: 1). Playing his 37th WTC Test, Pant has raced to 2,731 runs at a sensational average of 43.34. This includes 22 50-plus scores, including six tons. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (2,144) and Australia's Alex Carey (2,010) are the only other designated keepers with 2,000-plus WTC runs.