What's the story

India's upcoming tour of England will see Shubman Gill leading the Indian Test team, as per Cricbuzz.

The 25-year-old Punjab batsman will captain the side in a five-match series against England.

This comes as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both seasoned players, have recently announced their retirement from Test cricket.

The final squad is expected to be announced on Saturday, May 24, 2025, after a meeting of the national selection committee in Mumbai.