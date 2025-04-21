What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 40th match of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 22.

The last meeting between the two sides this season was an exhilarating one, with Ashutosh Sharma's brilliant performance guiding DC to a last-over win over LSG.

Meanwhile, both teams currently sit in the top five of the points table.

Here are the key player battles that might be on display.