IPL 2025, LSG vs DC: Decoding the key player battles
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 40th match of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 22.
The last meeting between the two sides this season was an exhilarating one, with Ashutosh Sharma's brilliant performance guiding DC to a last-over win over LSG.
Meanwhile, both teams currently sit in the top five of the points table.
Here are the key player battles that might be on display.
#1
KL Rahul vs Ravi Bishnoi
Despite operating in the middle order, KL Rahul has been among massive runs this season.
He has mustered 266 runs at 53.20 in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, his tussle with in-form leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the middle overs would be enticing.
As per ESPNcricinfo, leg-spinners have trapped the star batter twice across four innings this season. Rahul strikes at a paltry 61.53 in this regard.
Notably, Rahul and Bishnoi shared the LSG camp in the preceding three seasons.
#2
Axar Patel vs Digvesh Singh Rathi
Mystery LSG spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi has become a household name with his economical bowling and tricky celebrations this season.
Axar Patel, who has played some fine cameos, can look to put the spinner under pressure.
Notably, Patel has a strike rate of 194.11 versus spinners this season. However, he has also fallen to them four times across six innings.
Rathi has taken nine wickets so far with his economy being an impressive 7.43.
#3
Nicholas Pooran vs Kuldeep Yadav
The in-form Nicholas Pooran is pivotal to LSG's middle-over plans and in that phase, he will have to negotiate with Kuldeep Yadav's bowling.
Notably, Kuldeep has been all over Pooran in T20 cricket, having dismissed the left-handed batter five times in 11 innings.
Notably, Pooran is leading the Orange Cap race in IPL 2025 with 368 runs at a strike rate of 205.88 while Kuldeep has managed 12 wickets (ER: 6.25).
#4
Mitchell Marsh vs Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Marsh gave a tough time to Mitchell Starc when DC and LSG met earlier this season.
The batter hammered his Aussie teammate for 20 runs off just five balls in that game.
Starc, who has bowled some fine spells this season, will aim for redemption.
Notably, the pacer's four powerplay wickets this season have come at an economy of 11.53.