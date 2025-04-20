What's the story

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shone for the Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants on debut in the Indian Premier League.

The batter was RR's Impact Player in the contest.

However, despite RR being favorites to win the tie, they lost the clash by 2 runs.

LSG, who posted 180/5 in 20 overs, saw RR fall short (178/5).

For LSG, Ayush Badoni was their Impact Player.