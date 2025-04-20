IPL 2025, RR vs LSG: How the 'Impact Players' fared
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shone for the Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants on debut in the Indian Premier League.
The batter was RR's Impact Player in the contest.
However, despite RR being favorites to win the tie, they lost the clash by 2 runs.
LSG, who posted 180/5 in 20 overs, saw RR fall short (178/5).
For LSG, Ayush Badoni was their Impact Player.
Badoni
Badoni slams fifty in his 50th IPL match
LSG's Impact Substitute Badoni made his presence felt with a 50-run knock.
Badoni was part of a 76-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside Aiden Markram, who scored 66.
Badoni completed a 33-ball fifty in the 18th over before being dismissed by Tushar Deshpande.
Badoni's 34-ball 50 had a six and 5 fours. Badoni has raced to 815 runs at 25.46 in IPL.
Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 20-ball 34 on debut
Suryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest player to debut in IPL.
The teenager smashed his first ball he faced for a thumping six over the deep cover boundary.
He also smashed Avesh Khan for a six off the first ball he faced in the 2nd over.
Notably, he added 85 runs alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal for the 1st wicket. He scored a 20-ball 34.