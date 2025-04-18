What's the story

Sanju Samson's availability for the next IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants is still doubtful, owing to an injury.

The team's head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that they are awaiting scan results for the captain's recent injury to his side.

"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area," Dravid said as per a report in ESPNcricinfo.

"So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting [for] the results."

Here's more.