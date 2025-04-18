IPL 2025: Sanju Samson's availability for clash against LSG uncertain
What's the story
Sanju Samson's availability for the next IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants is still doubtful, owing to an injury.
The team's head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that they are awaiting scan results for the captain's recent injury to his side.
"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area," Dravid said as per a report in ESPNcricinfo.
"So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting [for] the results."
Here's more.
Injury impact
Samson's injury details and team's response
Samson had to retire hurt in his last match against Delhi Capitals, after scoring 31 runs off 19 balls.
He seemed to be in discomfort after an attempted cut off spinner Vipraj Nigam, prompting a physio check on his left side around the rib area.
Nevertheless, he faced another ball before retiring hurt soon after.
Meanwhile, the Royals tied the match but lost in the Super Over.
Season recap
Samson's journey in IPL 2025 and team performance
Samson began IPL 2025 with an index finger injury, restricting him to just batting for the first three matches.
During this, Riyan Parag captained RR.
After being cleared by the Center of Excellence, following surgery last month, Samson returned as captain and wicketkeeper.
Under Parag's captaincy, RR lost their first two matches but bounced back with a win over Chennai Super Kings.
However, after defeating Punjab Kings, they lost three in a row and are eighth on the points table.
Team strategy
Dravid backs Royals's new opening combination and spin attack
Dravid has supported the team's new opening pair and spin attack following the mega auction, which saw them lose Jos Buttler, R Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
He said these changes haven't affected their performance much.
"If you see our opening partnership, they have given us quite good performances," Dravid said.
"Yashasvi [Jaiswal] and Sanju are playing well," stated Dravid, praising the opening pair.
He also expressed confidence in the players picked by RR despite the changes made during the auction.
Bowling issues
Dravid's concern and team's strategy during death overs
Dravid admitted RR need to work on their execution with the ball in the death overs.
He noted their death bowling woes, leaking 77 runs in the last five overs in their last match.
"We suffered a little bit with our death bowling," he conceded.
"I think that is another area for us that we need to get slightly better at."
Numbers
Samson's 2025 and overall IPL stats
The wicketkeeper batter has smashed 224 runs across seven matches this season.
He has an average of 37.33 and boasts a strike rate of 143.59. His highest score this season came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Samson also owns one fifty so far.
Overall, he has now raced to 4,643 runs at 30.95, including a strike rate of 139.18. His highest IPL score is 119 alongside 26 fifties and three hundreds.