BCCI fines Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel: Here's why
What's the story
Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has been fined 25% of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Patel admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20, which pertains to conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.
The 2011 World Cup-winning bowler was appointed as DC's bowling coach for the 2025 season, replacing James Hopes.
Referee's ruling
Match referee's decision is final for Level 1 breaches
The IPL Media Advisory confirmed Patel's penalty in a statement, saying that he has "accepted the Match Referee's sanction."
For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.
While the IPL advisory did not disclose the specifics of Munaf Patel's offense, it is understood that he was penalized for arguing with a match official after being denied permission to send a player onto the field to relay a message.
Coach's background
Munaf Patel's journey and IPL code of conduct
As mentioned, Patel, a member of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad under MS Dhoni, was appointed Delhi Capitals' bowling coach in November last year.
As per the IPL Code of Conduct, Article 2.20 addresses any behaviour deemed contrary to the spirit of the game that isn't covered by more specific offences elsewhere in the code.
Meanwhile, with their Super Over win over RR, DC have made it to the top of the table with 10 points from six games.
Match recap
DC edge past RR in Super Over, clinch fifth win
Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted 188/5, thanks to a brisk 49 from Abhishek Porel, a fiery 34 off 14 from Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs' 34 off 18.
In reply, fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal (51) and Nitish Rana (51) helped RR tie the match despite losing skipper Sanju Samson to an injury.
Meanwhile, a tight Super Over from Mitchell Starc, followed by KL Rahul and Stubbs' composure, sealed DC's fourth Super Over win and fifth victory of the season.
Twitter Post
X video of Munaf Patel's heated exchange with the umpire
Munaf Patel had a heated exchange with the 4th umpire during the #DCvRR match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi after the umpire denied sending a player to enter the ground to convey his message.#DCvsRR #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/hHv0tNAUvd— Gaurav Chaudhary (@gkctweets) April 16, 2025