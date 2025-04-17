What's the story

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has been fined 25% of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Patel admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20, which pertains to conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

The 2011 World Cup-winning bowler was appointed as DC's bowling coach for the 2025 season, replacing James Hopes.