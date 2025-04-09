What's the story

Match 24 of the 2025 Indian Premier League will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals.

The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fixture on April 10.

Both teams have been in excellent form as of now. While DC are the only unbeaten team of the tournament, RCB are coming off three wins in four matches.

Here's the match preview.