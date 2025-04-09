IPL 2025, RCB set to host unbeaten DC: Preview
What's the story
Match 24 of the 2025 Indian Premier League will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals.
The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fixture on April 10.
Both teams have been in excellent form as of now. While DC are the only unbeaten team of the tournament, RCB are coming off three wins in four matches.
Here's the match preview.
Pitch report
Pitch report and streaming details
Over the last two decades, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has built a reputation of hosting high-scoring thrillers.
Although fast bowlers can make the most of the new ball here, scores above 200 runs aren't rare. Being a stadium with shorter boundaries, it treats fans with tons of sixes.
The impending match will start from 7:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website.
Matchup history
A look at head-to-head record
Since 2008, RCB have had an edge over the Capitals in the IPL.
In their 31 IPL meetings, RCB have won 19 times. While DC have emerged victorious on 11 occasions, one match was abandoned.
Notably, RCB have a 7-4 win-loss record against DC at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The Royal Challengers also lead 6-4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC's home ground.
DC's journey
Delhi Capitals: The only unbeaten team
As mentioned, DC have had an incredible start to the IPL 2025 season.
They started their campaign with a thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down a mammoth 210.
They then registered a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and most recently defeated Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs.
Their player form is impressive, and the return of Faf du Plessis could further boost their confidence.
RCB's season
RCB's strong performance
As mentioned, RCB have also enjoyed a strong season with all their wins coming away from home.
They began their campaign by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders. The Royal Challengers also registered a huge 50-run win over CSK, their first against them at Chepauk since 2008.
Despite losing to Gujarat Titans at home, they returned with an exciting win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.
The bright form of Virat Kohli has been a plus for RCB.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs and Impact Players
RCB (Probable XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal.
DC (Probable XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (wk), Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohit Sharma.
Impact players: Suyash Sharma (RCB) and Mukesh Kumar (DC).