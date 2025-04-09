What's the story

New Zealand's stand-in captain Michael Bracewell has made notable progress in the latest ICC ODI Rankings (all-rounders). This comes after his brilliant performance in the 3rd and final ODI against Pakistan.

The 34-year-old all-rounder played an instrumental role in guiding his side to a 3-0 series win on home soil.

He scored 85 runs and took two wickets in three matches.

Bracewell is now the fifth-ranked all-rounder.