ICC ODI Rankings: NZ's Michael Bracewell becomes fifth-ranked all-rounder
What's the story
New Zealand's stand-in captain Michael Bracewell has made notable progress in the latest ICC ODI Rankings (all-rounders). This comes after his brilliant performance in the 3rd and final ODI against Pakistan.
The 34-year-old all-rounder played an instrumental role in guiding his side to a 3-0 series win on home soil.
He scored 85 runs and took two wickets in three matches.
Bracewell is now the fifth-ranked all-rounder.
Top rank
Bracewell's performance in 3rd ODI
Bracewell's brilliant show in the last ODI, where he scored a quick-fire 59 runs off just 40 balls and picked one wicket, has taken him to the fifth spot in the ICC Men's ODI All-Rounder rankings.
He is now the highest-ranked New Zealand player in this category, ahead of his compatriot Mitchell Santner, who is ranked sixth.
Match impact
All-round contribution from Bracewell
In the last ODI, Bracewell's explosive batting saw New Zealand post 264 runs in their 42 overs.
He also chipped in with the ball, taking Faheem Ashraf's wicket, with figures of 1/39 in his eight overs.
His all-round performance not only got him a higher rank but also played a key role in New Zealand's series win.
Rankings rise
Bracewell's batting and bowling rankings improve
Bracewell's brilliant batting show also saw him jump 12 spots in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings, where he now occupies the 89th spot.
Despite the upward movement, he has retained his number 18 spot in the ICC Men's ODI Bowling Rankings.
The double improvement highlights Bracewell's ability as a batsman and bowler on the international cricket stage.
Series recognition
Ben Sears's fifer earns him leap
Ben Sears, another star performer in the series against Pakistan, shone in the final ODI.
He claimed five wickets to end with a total of 10 for the three matches.
The brilliant bowling effort not only earned him the Player of the Series honor but also saw him jump 64 spots in ICC Men's ODI Bowling Rankings.