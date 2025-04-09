IPL 2025: CSK's poor run draws criticism from K Srikkanth
What's the story
Former Indian opener, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, has expressed his concerns over Chennai Super Kings's recent performance.
The Yellow Army lost their fourth consecutive match in IPL 2025, against Punjab Kings.
CSK lost by 18 runs in a thrilling chase, where they struggled to meet Punjab's formidable score of 219/6.
The defeat has revived discussions about the team's bowling strategy and their ability to contain opponents below 180 runs.
Critique
Srikkanth criticizes CSK's fielding and bowling
Srikkanth took to social media platform X to criticize CSK's fielding and bowling.
He wrote, "When you give over 130 runs from 83/5 to 219/6 and keep dropping catches, you are never going to be in a winning position, however good you try and chase!"
His remarks came after Punjab Kings took advantage of CSK's dropped catches, converting 83/5 into a mammoth score.
Missed chances
CSK's missed opportunities and their impact
CSK's fielding errors were plenty, with Mukesh Choudhary dropping a catch at long-off, and Ravindra Jadeja missing a sitter.
All these mistakes helped Priyansh Arya score a rapid 39-ball century.
Shashank Singh was also given an extra chance by Jadeja in the 17th over, further contributing to CSK's defeat.
Notably, Arya's 42-ball 103 powered PBKS to a record 219/6 in Mullanpur.
Batting performance
CSK falter in another run-chase
CSK started well as openers Rachin Ravindra (36) and Devon Conway batted well in the powerplay.
However, the scoring rate dried up in the middle overs. Though Conway and Shivam Dube (42) added 89 runs for the third wicket, the required rate never came within reach.
The Super Kings eventually finished at 201/5 as PBKS bowlers held their nerves toward the end.
Despite MS Dhoni's explosive 27-run knock off 12 balls, CSK fell short.
Call for improvement
Srikkanth urges CSK to improve their bowling
Srikkanth has urged CSK to improve their bowling and restrict opponents under 180 runs.
He said, "It's high time CSK does something with their bowling and restrict the opponents to less than 180 cos the batting order is not set up for a score beyond that! If CSK has to make a comeback then it all rests on their bowling and not their batting!"
This comes after four consecutive defeats for Chennai Super Kings.