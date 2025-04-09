What's the story

Former Indian opener, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, has expressed his concerns over Chennai Super Kings's recent performance.

The Yellow Army lost their fourth consecutive match in IPL 2025, against Punjab Kings.

CSK lost by 18 runs in a thrilling chase, where they struggled to meet Punjab's formidable score of 219/6.

The defeat has revived discussions about the team's bowling strategy and their ability to contain opponents below 180 runs.