What's the story

The Pakistan cricket team has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate in their 3rd and final ODI against New Zealand.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side was one over short of the required target, even after factoring in time allowances.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees inflicted the sanction.

As per the ICC, this was Pakistan's third consecutive fine for the same in the New Zealand ODI series.