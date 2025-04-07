Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in 3rd ODI against NZ
What's the story
The Pakistan cricket team has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over-rate in their 3rd and final ODI against New Zealand.
The Mohammad Rizwan-led side was one over short of the required target, even after factoring in time allowances.
Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees inflicted the sanction.
As per the ICC, this was Pakistan's third consecutive fine for the same in the New Zealand ODI series.
Over-rate offense
ICC Code of Conduct: Article 2.22
As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to minimum over-rate offenses, "Players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."
In this case, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted his team's offense after being charged by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Michael Gough, and fourth umpire Wayne Knights.
Series outcome
Pakistan's dismal performance in New Zealand series
The sanction comes after Pakistan endured a disappointing 3-0 defeat against New Zealand in the ODI series.
This came after the visitors lost 4-1 in the preceding five-match T20I series to the same opponent.
Although not a part of the T20I squad, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan returned for the ODI series but couldn't fire.
Rizwan has urged his team to show more professionalism after the defeats.
3rd ODI
How the 3rd ODI panned out
Being invited to bat, NZ lost Nick Kelly early in the rain-curtailed encounter. Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, and Daryl Mitchell took them past 100 thereafter.
A 61-run stand between Daryl and Tim Seifert further bolstered NZ. Michael Bracewell's superb fifty eventually took NZ to 264/8 (42 overs). Akif Javed took four wickets.
Pakistan lacked consistent partnerships, with Abdullah Shafique, Babar, Rizwan, and Tayyab Tahir getting starts. They perished for 221 in 40 overs.
Ben Sears's incredible fifer stalled Pakistan.