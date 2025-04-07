IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG: Key player battles
The 21st match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on April 8.
Both KKR and LSG have had a mixed start to their campaigns. They have won two and lost as many games.
The impending battle offers quite a few riveting player battles. Here are a few of them.
Nicholas Pooran vs Sunil Narine
Nicholas Pooran's aggressive approach against spinners have been one of the highlights of IPL 2025 so far. He has struck at a staggering 218.47 in the ongoing season.
Pooran's assault could be thwarted by Sunil Narine. The KKR mystery spinner has dismissed Pooran thrice in 23 T20 innings.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pooran has a strike-rate of 126.78 in this battle.
Brace up for the Caribbean battle!
Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy
The match will also see an interesting face-off between two maestros - Rishabh Pant and Varun Chakravarthy.
Although Pant's runs have dried out, he has the propensity to win matches single-handedly. However, KKR's mystery spinner Chakravarthy can add to his batting woes.
Notably, the latter has dismissed Pant thrice in six T20 innings. And Pant has a strike-rate of 103.33 in this battle.
Mitchell Marsh vs Sunil Narine
Mitchell Marsh, who is known for his prowess against spin, could be tested by Narine's mystery balls. The latter could be introduced early to stop Marsh's blitz. Notably, Marsh's strike-rate plunges to 85.71 against Narine.
Rinku Singh vs Shardul Thakur
KKR's Shardul Thakur could duly test Rinku Singh, who is known for his incredible finishes. While Thakur has dismissed Rinku once in three T20 innings, the latter's strike-rate reads 118.18.