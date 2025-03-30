CSK's Khaleel Ahmed attains this massive bowling feat in T20s
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed has completed 150 wickets in T20s.
The left-arm pacer, who was picked by CSK in the IPL 2025 mega auction, got to the landmark with his 2nd wicket in match number 11 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Sunday.
Khaleel clocked 2/38 from his 4 overs. RR, who were asked to bat, posted 182/9.
Here are the details.
Information
Two wickets for Khaleel against RR
In the very first over, Khaleel dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, who looked to punch a good length delivery just outside off and ended up chipping the ball straight to mid-off. In the 19th over, Khaleel outfoxed Jofra Archer to complete his 2nd wicket.
Wickets
A look at Khaleel's impressive bowling stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Khaleel has raced to 150 wickets in T20s from 117 matches at 24.32.
The former Delhi Capitals bowler owns one four-fer and a fifer (ER: 8.36).
In the IPL, Khaleel has claimed 80 scalps from 60 matches at 24.70 (ER: 8.79).
In the ongoing season, he owns six scalps from three matches at 15.83 (ER: 7.91).