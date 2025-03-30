What's the story

Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed has completed 150 wickets in T20s.

The left-arm pacer, who was picked by CSK in the IPL 2025 mega auction, got to the landmark with his 2nd wicket in match number 11 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Sunday.

Khaleel clocked 2/38 from his 4 overs. RR, who were asked to bat, posted 182/9.

Here are the details.