Which fielder owns most dismissals in IPL?
MS Dhoni powered Chennai Super Kings to a much-needed win against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on April 14.
His unbeaten 26 (11) helped the Yellow Army chase down 167 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
Apart from his match-winning knock, Dhoni also made a difference with his glovework. He became the first player to have registered 200 fielding dismissals in the IPL.
#1
MS Dhoni: 201 dismissals
As mentioned, Dhoni is now the only player to have registered 200 fielding dismissals in the IPL. His historic 200th dismissal came as he stumped Ayush Badoni.
As per Cricbuzz, Dhoni now has 201 dismissals as a fielder in the IPL.
His path to this incredible milestone features 197 dismissals as a wicket-keeper. He owns 151 catches and 46 stumpings with the gloves.
#2
Dinesh Karthik: 182 dismissals
Dinesh Karthik, who represented a host of franchises in the IPL, follows Dhoni on this elite list. He owns 182 such dismissals.
In an IPL career that spanned 16 years, Karthik affected 174 dismissals with the wicket-keeping gloves. His tally includes 137 catches and 37 stumpings.
In 2024, Karthik retired with 4,842 runs in the cash-rich league.
#3
AB de Villiers: 126 dismissals
AB de Villiers has the most fielding dismissals by an overseas player in the IPL. He trails Karthik with 126 dismissals.
As a wicket-keeper, de Villiers registered 36 dismissals, a tally that has 28 catches and eight stumpings.
De Villiers, who was once the heartbeat of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, racked up 5,162 runs at a strike-rate of over 150 in the IPL.