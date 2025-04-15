As mentioned, Dhoni is now the only player to have registered 200 fielding dismissals in the IPL. His historic 200th dismissal came as he stumped Ayush Badoni.

As per Cricbuzz, Dhoni now has 201 dismissals as a fielder in the IPL.

His path to this incredible milestone features 197 dismissals as a wicket-keeper. He owns 151 catches and 46 stumpings with the gloves.