MI hand DC their maiden defeat of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians bested Delhi Capitals in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
The 2nd clash on a Super Sunday saw Mumbai posted 205/5 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma scored 59 runs.
In response, DC were on the front foot with Karun Nair going strong. However, his dismissal forced a comeback from MI, who sealed the deal.
MI
MI innings summary
MI were off to a strong start with 47 runs added between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton.
Rickelton and Varma maintained the momentum before the former departed (75/2).
Varma added two solid stands with Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir with MI posting 205/5.
For DC, Kuldeep Yadav was superb, taking 2/23 from his 4 overs. Vipraj Nigam clocked 2/41.
Varma
Tilak Varma completes 3,500 T20 runs with 21st fifty
Varma's knock had 6 fours and three sixes (SR: 178.79). His 59 saw him race past 3,500 runs in T20 cricket.
He owns 3,525 runs from 109 matches at 44.62, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 21st fifty in T20s. He also owns 4 tons.
Varma has raced to 175 T20 sixes and 278 fours. His strike rate is 147.30.
IPL
2nd fifty for Varma in IPL 2025
In 44 IPL matches, Varma owns 1,366 runs at 40.17. This was his 8th fifty in the competition. His strike rate reads an impressive 145-plus.
In the ongoing IPL 2025 campaign, Varma has scored 210 runs from six matches (5 innings).
He averages 42 and his strike rate is 143.83. This was his 2nd fifty in IPL 2025.
Duo
Rickelton and SKY score impressive knocks
Rickelton scored 41 runs from 25 balls. He hit two sixes and 5 fours. Rickelton now owns 149 runs from six matches this season at 29.80.
Suryakumar scored a valuable 40 from 28 balls. He hit 5 fours and 2 sixes.
SKY has raced to 239 runs from 6 matches this season at 47.80.
He owns 3,833 IPL runs at 32.76.
Information
Dhir's 17-ball 38* was of great value
Naman Dhir's 17-ball 38* was the game-changer for MI. He hit three fours and two sixes, striking at 223.53. In 13 IPL matches, he has 270 runs at 30. His strike rate is 181.20.
Kuldeep
Kuldeep has been highly consistent this season
Kuldeep now owns 10 wickets in IPL 2025 from 5 matches. He averages a neat 11.20 and his economy rate is a sensational 5.60, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His performances this season read: 2/20 vs LSG, 3/22 vs SRH, 1/30 vs CSK, 2/17 vs RCB and now 2/23 vs MI.
He has bowled 20 overs, conceding 112 runs in total.
Information
Kuldeep races to 97 IPL scalps
The 2/23 versus MI sees Kuldeep get to 97 wickets in the IPL from 89 matches at 25.77. Against Mumbai, he has bagged 9 scalps from 11 matches. Overall, he owns 210 wickets in T20s from 166 matches at 20.86.
DC in PP
Nair sets the tone for DC in PP overs
Nair walked in early with DC losing Jake Fraser-McGurk (0) off the 1st ball in the run-chase.
Nair scored a run off his 1st three balls before opening up instantly in the 2nd over. He hit Trent Boult for three fours.
Thereafter, he dispatched Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.
Nair completed his fifty off 22 balls in the 6th over with DC scoring 72/1.
Progression
Nair continues to score quick runs after the powerplay
After the PP overs, Nair continued in the same vein. In the 8th over, he dispatched Hardik Pandya for a six.
Karn Sharma and Pandya were belted for runs in the next 2 overs.
In the 11th over, DC lost Abishek Porel with whom Nair added 119 runs for the 2nd wicket.
Nair hit three more fours before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner.
Vs Bumrah
Nair makes this record off Bumrah's bowling in IPL
Nair launched Bumrah for 18 runs in the 6th over. He smashed two sixes, a four and a two.
As per Cricbuzz, Nair now owns the 3rd-most runs off a Bumrah over in the IPL.
26 - Pat Cummins (KKR), 2022
20 - DJ Bravo (CSK), 2018
18 - Karun Nair (DC), 2025*
17 - Faf du Plessis (CSK), 2021
Do you know?
2nd DC batter this record
Nair is now the 2nd DC batter to score 50-plus runs in overs 1-6 of an IPL match after 78 (24) - Jake Fraser McGurk vs MI, 2024; 50 (20) - Jake Fraser McGurk vs RR, 2024; 50 (22) - Karun Nair vs MI, 2025*.
11th fifty
Nair slams his 11th IPL fifty
Nair's 89 was laced with 12 fours and 5 sixes. He struck at an impressive 222.50. This was Nair's 11th fifty in IPL.
He has surpassed 1,500 IPL runs, racing to a tally of 1,585 from 77 matches at 24.76. He owns 44 sixes and 173 fours.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Nair has amassed 727 runs for DC in IPL at 30.29 (50s: 5).
DC innings
DC falter against MI
DC were 135/3 with the dismissal of Nair in the 12th over. However, MI made a sound comeback thereafter.
Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, and KL Rahul fell cheaply as DC were reduced to 160/6.
Ashutosh Sharma (17) and Nigam (14) tried something for DC but they fell short by 12 runs.
Karn Sharma claimed 3/36 for MI with Mitchell Santner taking 2/43.
Information
A look at the points table
DC remain second in the standings with 8 points from 5 matches (NRR: +0.899). MI moved to 7th with just their 2nd win of the season from 6 games.
Unique records
A look at the unique records made in this contest
As per Cricbuzz, for just the second time in IPL history, a match witnessed three runouts in a single over. The first also involved MI at Wankhede - way back in 2008.
MI have never lost an IPL match while defending 200+ total. They have a 15-0 record.
DC posted their 45th defeat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It's the joint-most (RCB at Chinnswamy).