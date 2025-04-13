MI were off to a strong start with 47 runs added between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton.

Rickelton and Varma maintained the momentum before the former departed (75/2).

Varma added two solid stands with Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir with MI posting 205/5.

For DC, Kuldeep Yadav was superb, taking 2/23 from his 4 overs. Vipraj Nigam clocked 2/41.