Indian Premier League: Decoding spinners with most wickets against CSK
Sunil Narine etched his name in Indian Premier League's history books by becoming the most successful spinner against five-time winners Chennai Super Kings.
He achieved the milestone in Match 25 of the IPL 2025 season between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk.
Here we decode list of spinners who own the most wickets against the Super Kings in the premier competition.
#1
Sunil Narine - 26 wickets
Narine floored CSK with figures worth 3/13 from his 4 overs in Match 25 held on April 11.
He now owns 26 wickets from 21 matches against CSK. He averages 19.65 with his economy rate being 6.28, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Overall, Narine is the 2nd-highest wicket-taker versus CSK. Former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga leads the show with 31 scalps at 19.03.
#2
Harbhajan Singh - 24 wickets
Former Mumbai Indians star Harbhajan Singh picked 24 wickets against Chennai in the premier competition.
Bhajji featured in 21 matches against CSK and averages 21.04 with his economy rate being 6.55.
He picked one fifer (5/18) against Chennai.
Harbhajan, who finished with 163 IPL matches and 150 wickets, played for CSK across two seasons 2018-19.
He picked 23 scalps for CSK at 25.30.
#3
Piyush Chawla - 22 wickets
Featuring for KKR, Punjab and Mumbai, former right-arm leg-spinner, Piyush Chawla, picked 22 wickets versus Chennai from 22 games at an average of 27.90.
He conceded at 8.24 with his best performance being 2/20.
Chawla finished his IPL career with 192 scalps at 26.60.
Notably, he played for CSK in the 2020 season, featuring in 7 matches and claiming six wickets at 31.83.