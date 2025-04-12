IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh misses match against GT
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is missing from Lucknow Super Giants's (LSG) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans.
LSG captain Rishabh Pant announced the same during the toss at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Pant confirmed that Marsh has personal matters to attend to and will thus not be playing against Shubman Gill's side.
Team update
Pant announces replacement for Marsh
In response to a question about any changes in the playing XI, Pant confirmed that Himmat Singh will replace Marsh.
He said, "Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. Marsh's daughter is not well, so he is looking after her."
This announcement highlights the personal commitment of players beyond their professional responsibilities in the IPL.
Form
Marsh has been in phenomenal touch
Meanwhile, Marsh has set the 2025 IPL on fire with his consistent and destructive run-scoring.
He owns 265 runs from five innings as he has crossed the 50-run mark four times.
While he averages 53, his strike rate is also brilliant (180.27). The Australian star has smoked 28 fours besides 15 sixes. His best score reads 81.
Toss
LSG opted to bowl
Meanwhile, Pant won the toss against GT and opted to bowl first.
Like LSG, GT also made one change to their playing XI, as Washington Sundar was named in the lineup.
Meanwhile, the Titans are currently at the top of the IPL 2025 points table while LSG are at the sixth spot. Both teams clinched their respective preceding fixtures.