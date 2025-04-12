What's the story

Match 29 of the 2025 Indian Premier League will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The Capitals are on a winning streak, having won all four of their games so far.

Meanwhile, the Indians have had a tough start to their season with just one win from five matches.

Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.