IPL 2025, DC vs MI: Decoding the key player battles
What's the story
Match 29 of the 2025 Indian Premier League will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13, 2025.
The Capitals are on a winning streak, having won all four of their games so far.
Meanwhile, the Indians have had a tough start to their season with just one win from five matches.
Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Suryakumar Yadav vs Axar Patel
Suryakumar Yadav, who has been among the runs this season, would be raring to score big against DC.
He will be required to tackle Axar Patel's left-arm spin in the middle overs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has scored 53 runs against Axar in 10 IPL meetings, while only getting dismissed once.
However, he has a very low strike rate of 86.88 in this regard.
#2
Hardik Pandya vs Kuldeep Yadav
Skipper Hardik Pandya is a vital cog in MI's middle order.
He will look to dominate the middle overs and end overs, and by doing so, he may have to tackle DC's Kuldeep Yadav.
Though the left-arm wrist-spinner is yet to dismiss Pandya in IPL, he has conceded just 42 runs off 32 balls against him.
Meanwhile, Pandya has a strike rate of 215.38 versus spin bowling in IPL 2025.
#3
Faf du Plessis vs Trent Boult
Both Faf du Plessis and Trent Boult are extremely important for their respective team as they set the tone early on in the powerplay.
The duo has faced each other in 14 IPL innings and du Plessis has fallen prey to Boult four times.
He has also scored only 109 runs off 98 balls against the star left-arm pacer.
#4
KL Rahul vs Jasprit Bumrah
The in-form KL Rahul recorded 75-plus scores in his last two outings.
MI, who would not want to see his wrath, might rely on the talismanic Jasprit Bumrah to keep him quiet.
Though Bumrah has dismissed the DC wicketkeeper-batter twice across 13 IPL meetings, Rahul has accumulated 146 runs off 117 balls in this battle.
Notably, Rahul has been striking at 192.06 versus pace bowling in IPL 2025.