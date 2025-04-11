Sunil Narine becomes most successful spinner against CSK in IPL
What's the story
Sunil Narine claimed three wickets for for just 13 runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Chepauk on Friday.
Narine led the show for Kolkata Knight Riders, who restricted the Super Kings to 103/9 in 20 overs.
With his three-wicket haul, Narine has now become the most successful spinner against CSK in the tournament's history.
Record
Narine surpasses Harbhajan Singh's tally
Narine's 3/13 takes him to 26 wickets from 21 matches against CSK in the IPL. He averages 19.65 with his economy rate being 6.28, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Narine surpassed former spinner Harbhajan Singh, who managed 24 scalps from 21 matches at 21.04.
Overall, Narine is the 2nd-highest wicket-taker versus CSK.
Former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga leads the show with 31 scalps at 19.03.
Numbers
Narine races to 185 IPL wickets
Narine has raced to 185 wickets from 182 matches in the IPL at 25.46. His economy rate reads 6.75.
He is currently the joint-4th-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.
In the ongoing season, Narine owns 5 scalps from 5 matches at 28. His economy rate is 7.77.
Overall in T20s, Narine has bagged 579 scalps from 541 matches at 21.66.
Spell
A splendid spell from Narine against CSK
Narine was introduced in the 9th over of CSK's innings. He started by conceding six runs off the 1st over.
In his next over, Narine trumped Rahul Tripathi, who was beaten as the the ball crashed his stumps.
Narine was brought back in the 14th over and he dismissed Ravindra Jadeja besides conceding 1 run.
He got MS Dhoni's wicket in his final over.
Do you know?
Narine gets Dhoni for 3rd time in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine has now dismissed Dhoni three times in T20s across 19 innings. The veteran batter has scored only 48 runs from 92 balls. His strike rate reads 52.17.