What's the story

Sunil Narine claimed three wickets for for just 13 runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Chepauk on Friday.

Narine led the show for Kolkata Knight Riders, who restricted the Super Kings to 103/9 in 20 overs.

With his three-wicket haul, Narine has now become the most successful spinner against CSK in the tournament's history.