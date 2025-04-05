What's the story

Chennai Super Kings's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has reached a phenomenal milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He became the fourth player from his franchise to complete 2,500 IPL runs.

The star batter accomplished the milestone with his fourth run against Delhi Capitals in Match 17 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

He, however, was dismissed for a four-ball five in a chase of 184 runs. Here are his stats.