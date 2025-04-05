CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reaches 2,500 IPL runs: Key stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has reached a phenomenal milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He became the fourth player from his franchise to complete 2,500 IPL runs.
The star batter accomplished the milestone with his fourth run against Delhi Capitals in Match 17 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
He, however, was dismissed for a four-ball five in a chase of 184 runs. Here are his stats.
Career highlights
Gaikwad's IPL career stats and records
Gaikwad's IPL journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.
In his career of 70 matches, he has raced to 2,501 runs at an impressive average of 41 and a strike rate of 137.64, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His record includes two centuries and 20 fifties with his highest score being an unbeaten 108.
Two of his fifties have come across four games in the ongoing season.
DYK
Fourth CSK batter to get this feat
All of Gaikwad's IPL runs have come in CSK colors.
As mentioned, he became the fourth batter to complete 2,000 (now 2,021) runs for the franchise.
He has joined Suresh Raina (4,687), MS Dhoni (4,715), and Faf du Plessis (2,721).
Meanwhile, Gaikwad's average of 41 is only second to KL Rahul (45.47) among batters with at least 1,500 IPL runs.
Speed records
Gaikwad ranks among fastest to 2,000 IPL runs
Notably, the 2024 IPL saw Gaikwad become the fastest Indian to breach the 2,000-run mark in IPL history.
He did so in a mere 57 innings.
This puts him third overall in the list of fastest to reach the landmark with only Chris Gayle (48 innings) and Shaun Marsh (52 innings) ahead of him.
Team impact
Gaikwad's contributions to CSK's success
Since joining CSK in 2020, Gaikwad has been a key player for the team.
His standout season was in 2021 when he scored 635 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.35 and strike rate of 136.26, winning the 'Orange Cap' for most runs and leading his team to their fourth IPL title.
2023 was another season that saw him compile over 500 runs (590).