These teams own most consecutive wins against SRH in IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a comprehensive 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 15 of the 2025 IPL at Eden Gardens.
The defending champions posted a daunting target of 201 runs for SRH and broke their batting line-up with early wickets. Pat Cummins's team hence was folded for just 120.
This was KKR's fifth straight triumph over SRH. Here we look at the teams with the most consecutive wins against the Orange Army.
#1
Kolkata Knight Riders - 5
Before conquering the recent game at Eden Gardens, KKR met SRH thrice last year and triumphed every single time.
Two of these clashes took place in the playoffs - Qualifier 1 and final. KKR also clinched their final meeting against SRH in IPL 2023.
As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR have won 20 of the 29 IPL games against SRH in addition to losing nine (including Super Over wins).
#2
Delhi Capitals - 5
Delhi Capitals are the only other side with five back-to-back wins against the Orange Army.
This streak started with DC's 17-run win in the second Qualifier of IPL 2020.
They then defeated SRH twice in 2021 as one of their wins came in the Super Over.
DC clinched their solitary fixture over DC in 2022 before winning more the following year. The streak ended in 2023.
#3
CSK and KKR - 4 wins apiece
Chennai Super Kings met SRH four times in the 2018 edition and triumphed every single time. This includes their win in Qualifier 1 and the final.
They are the only team to beat one opponent four times in a season.
Meanwhile, KKR also had a four-match winning streak versus SRH between 2020 and 2021.
The three-time champions registered two wins apiece in both these seasons. One of their 2020 games advanced to the Super Over.