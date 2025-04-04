What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a comprehensive 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 15 of the 2025 IPL at Eden Gardens.

The defending champions posted a daunting target of 201 runs for SRH and broke their batting line-up with early wickets. Pat Cummins's team hence was folded for just 120.

This was KKR's fifth straight triumph over SRH. Here we look at the teams with the most consecutive wins against the Orange Army.