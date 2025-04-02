England tour: India to meet India A in closed-door match
What's the story
The Indian cricket team will begin its England tour with a warm-up match against the India A team.
As per a report in Cricbuzz, the game will take place at Beckenham, a cricket ground under the jurisdiction of the Kent County Cricket Club.
The venue is situated in a suburb of London and is expected to be used for preparations for the five-Test series.
Privacy ensured
Match to be held behind closed doors
There were talks of telecasting this intra-squad match, basically an India vs. India A game. However, the plans didn't come to fruition as the Indian team went for a private match with no cameras around.
This intra-squad game against India A is the only practice match before the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 20.
Fixtures lined up
India A to play two 4-day games in England
The India A team will also tour England before the main squad. They will play two four-day matches against the England Lions.
The first game is scheduled at Canterbury, Kent County's main ground from May 30 to June 2, while the second one will be held from June 6-9 at Northamptonshire Cricket County Club (NCCC) ground.
Team selection
Indian team selection and upcoming Test series
The Indian team is likely to be selected sometime in May. There are talks if Rohit Sharma will continue as captain, with his IPL season being a key factor in the decision.
The first Test match will be played on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, and the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2-6.