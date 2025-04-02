Sanju Samson cleared to resume wicket-keeping, captaincy for Rajasthan Royals
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals's Sanju Samson has been given a go-ahead by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) to resume wicket-keeping and captaincy duties.
The decision comes after Samson recovered from a fractured right index finger that resulted in surgery.
Samson will be leading his side in their next match against Punjab Kings on April 5. He has been playing as an Impact Player in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Recovery
Return to full fitness
Earlier in the IPL-2025 season, Samson was only partially cleared to play the first three matches as a batter.
He wasn't allowed to field or keep wickets due to the injury. Consequently, he mostly played as an Impact Player with all-rounder Riyan Parag stepping up as captain in the meantime.
However, now that he has passed the NCA fitness tests, he is set to reclaim his captaincy and wicket-keeping roles for the Royals.
Stats
Performance as an Impact Player
In his capacity as an Impact Player, Samson fared well with the bat. He scored 66 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 13 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, and 20 runs against Chennai Super Kings.
Despite the injury setback, these scores speak volumes about his batting prowess.
In his absence from behind the stumps, Dhruv Jurel donned the gloves for the team.
Information
Over 4,500 runs in IPL
During the CSK clash, Samson completed 4,500 runs in the IPL, becoming the 14th player with this feat. The 30-year-old, who made his IPL debut in 2013, has now featured in 171 matches. He completed 4,500 runs in his 166th inning (now 4,518).
Team performance
RR's IPL 2025 campaign so far
The Royals have had a steady start to their IPL 2025 campaign. They lost their first two games but managed to secure a victory against CSK in Guwahati on Sunday.
With Samson's return, the team is expected to regain its competitive edge as they prepare for their upcoming matches against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
RR, standing ninth, have two points with their NRR being -1.112.