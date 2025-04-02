What's the story

Rajasthan Royals's Sanju Samson has been given a go-ahead by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) to resume wicket-keeping and captaincy duties.

The decision comes after Samson recovered from a fractured right index finger that resulted in surgery.

Samson will be leading his side in their next match against Punjab Kings on April 5. He has been playing as an Impact Player in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.