Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves Mumbai domestic team, set to captain Goa
What's the story
In a major move, star Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has left Mumbai for Goa, opening a new chapter in his domestic cricket career.
The 23-year-old, who has emerged as India's mainstay Test opener, has already acquired the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), reported Cricbuzz.
The quick shift took many in the cricket fraternity by surprise as Jaiswal got his NOC in an hour.
Career aspirations
Jaiswal's decision to move to Goa
In an email to the MCA, the Indian batter thanked the association for the opportunities it gave him during his time with Mumbai.
However, he clarified that after considering his career goals and personal situation, he has decided to join Goa.
The young cricketer assured that this decision was taken in "good faith and with due respect" to the association that nurtured him.
Captaincy offer
Goa Cricket Association offers captaincy to Jaiswal
Reportedly, the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) has also offered Jaiswal the captaincy position.
This opportunity is viewed as a major reason behind his decision to move, given that the same is not available in Mumbai with several star players.
Currently, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer lead the Mumbai team in red-ball and white-ball formats respectively.
Performance history
A look at Jaiswal's impressive record
Jaiswal's move to Goa opens a new chapter in his already illustrious domestic cricket career.
Since debuting for Mumbai in 2019, the left-handed batter has been a beast in domestic cricket.
He currently averages 60.85 and 52.62 in First-Class (36 matches) and List A cricket (33 matches) respectively.
In 19 Tests for India, Jaiswal has racked up 1,798 runs at a remarkable average of 52.88. This includes four tons and 10 half-centuries.
Information
Over 800 runs for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy
As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal will bow out with 863 runs at an average of 53.93 for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, India's premier red-ball tournament. His tally also includes four centuries and two fifties.