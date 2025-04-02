What's the story

In a major move, star Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has left Mumbai for Goa, opening a new chapter in his domestic cricket career.

The 23-year-old, who has emerged as India's mainstay Test opener, has already acquired the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), reported Cricbuzz.

The quick shift took many in the cricket fraternity by surprise as Jaiswal got his NOC in an hour.