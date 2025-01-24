Three Indians named in ICC Test Team of the Year
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its Test Team of the Year for 2024.
The team includes three Indian cricketers: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
They are joined by players from England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Australia.
Australia's Pat Cummins has been named the captain of this elite squad.
Outstanding achievement
Bumrah's stellar performance in Border Gavaskar Trophy
Bumrah was named 'Player of the Series' for his phenomenal performance in the five-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) during India's tour of Australia. He picked up 32 wickets in the series alone.
In 2024, Bumrah picked up 71 wickets at an average of just 14.92, making him Test cricket's highest wicket-taker for the year.
Impressive stats
Jadeja's all-round contribution in 2024
Another Indian in the ICC Test Team of the Year, Jadeja scored 527 runs at an average of 29.27 and took 48 wickets at an average of 24.29 in 2024.
His year started with a bang as he scored 89 runs and took five wickets against England in Hyderabad.
He followed it up with his fourth Test century in Rajkot, scoring exactly 100 and taking seven wickets to secure India's victory.
Rising star
Jaiswal's rise to prominence in 2024
The third Indian player in the ICC Test Team of the Year, Jaiswal scored an incredible 1,478 runs at an average of 54.74 in 2024.
His tally was only behind Joe Root's 1,556 runs at an average of 55.57.
The left-handed batsman scored a mind-boggling 712 runs against England at home, including two double centuries and three fifties, establishing himself as a future star to watch out for.
Englishmen
Four England players make the cut
Four English players made the cut in this ICC Test Team of the Year list.
Opener Ben Duckett, who finished as the 3rd-highest run-scorer in 2024, found a place. He amassed 1,149 runs at an average of 37.06.
Alongside Duckett, the likes of Root, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith made the cut.
Brook amassed 1,100 runs at 55. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket for the year.
Wicketkeeper-batter Smith, who made his Test debut in 2024, impressed largely.
Information
New Zealand's Williamson and Henry in the XI
Kane Williamson and pacer Matt Henry made the cut. The New Zealand duo had an outstanding 2024. Despite an injury-hit campaign, Williamson accumulated 1,013 runs at 59.58. Meanwhile, Henry took 48 wickets at a sensational average of 18.58.
Information
Cummins leads the side, SL's Kamindu Mendis is in there
Australian skipper Cummins led his team to series victories against the West Indies, New Zealand, and most notably India. He claimed 37 wickets and also scored 306 runs with the bat. Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis averaged 74-plus and scored a staggering 1,049 runs.