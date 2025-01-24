Jannik Sinner reaches second straight final at Australian Open: Stats
What's the story
World number one, Jannik Sinner reached the 2025 Australian Open final after beating Ben Shelton on Rod Laver Arena.
The top seed claimed a hard-fought 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 win in the men's singles semi-final that ran for over two hours.
However, Shelton's incredible comebacks also charged the crowd.
Sinner, the Australian Open defending champion, has extended his winning streak at Grand Slams to 13.
Stats
A look at match stats
Sinner won a total of 118 points as Shelton fired 27 winners throughout the match. Both players smashed over five aces.
The Italian had a win percentage of 75 and 63 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won six of his 13 break points and 14 of his 20 net points.
Meanwhile, Sinner registered fewer unforced errors (26) than Shelton (55).
Sinner stats
Over 20 wins at Australian Open
Sinner has raced to a 67-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams.Earlier, the Italian star also completed 20 wins at the Australian Open (21-4).
Sinner, who won the 2024 Australian Open, made it to the fourth round in 2023 and quarter-finals in 2022.
Notably, the two-time Grand Slam winner, enjoyed a 23-2 win-loss record at majors last year.
Information
Sinner's incredible unbeaten streak
As per Opta, Sinner has won a set in each of his last 88 matches. The last instance of the Italian losing in straight sets was in the 2023 ATP Finals summit clash against Novak Djokovic.
Feats
Sinner unlocks these achievements
As per Opta, Sinner has become the youngest man to reach back-to-back singles finals at the Australian Open since Pete Sampras (1994-1995).
At 23 years and 149 days, he is also second-youngest man in the Open Era to win 20 consecutive hard-court singles Grand Slam matches, older only than John McEnroe (22d 197d in 1981).
Information
Sinner's longest winning streak
According to Opta, Sinner has won his last 20 matches on the ATP Tour. This is now his longest career winning streak. He had previously won 19 successive matches between the 2023 Davis Cup and 2024 Indian Wells.
Final
Sinner to face Zverev in final
Sinner will face Alexander Zverev in the 2025 men's singles Australian Open. The latter received a walkover from Djokovic, who retired midway through the semi-final.
Interestingly, the German has a 4-2 lead over Sinner in the ATP head-to-head series.
As per Opta, this will be the first men's singles final between the ATP's number one and two at the Australian Open since 2019.