What's the story

World number one, Jannik Sinner reached the 2025 Australian Open final after beating Ben Shelton on Rod Laver Arena.

The top seed claimed a hard-fought 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 win in the men's singles semi-final that ran for over two hours.

However, Shelton's incredible comebacks also charged the crowd.

Sinner, the Australian Open defending champion, has extended his winning streak at Grand Slams to 13.