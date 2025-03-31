IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah resumes bowling, sparks comeback hopes
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has resumed bowling at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
This comes after a long absence from the game due to an injury he suffered during the 5th and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Sydney.
Bumrah's absence also saw him miss the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
Notably, MI have been freting over his availability for the ongoing IPL season.
Recovery update
Mumbai Indians hope for Bumrah's swift return
Mumbai Indians, who have lost their opening two fixtures of IPL 2025, are optimistic for Bumrah's quick return.
A recent viral video of the fast bowler training at full tilt had raised hopes of an early return to the team.
MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene recently gave an update on Bumrah's fitness status, saying he has been working hard on his daily programs and making great strides in his recovery process.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Bumrah bowls at NCA
Bumrah has started bowling in NCA. Don't know when he will get the clearance but feeling better after watching this clip. pic.twitter.com/FTpnuVoJoW— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 30, 2025
Uncertain comeback
No fixed timeline for Bumrah's return
Despite Bumrah's progress, the medical team at the NCA hasn't given a clear timeline for his return to competitive cricket.
Initially part of India's squad for 2025 Champions Trophy, he was replaced by Harshit Rana as the BCCI chose not to rush him back into action.
Bumrah's skills will be critical as India begins its next World Test Championship cycle in England from June 20.
Past achievements
Bumrah's stellar performance before injury
Before his injury, Bumrah was having an incredible 2024 season.
He was instrumental in India's win at the 2025 ICC T20 World Cup and was the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a remarkable 32 wickets.
His brilliant performance also saw him winning the coveted ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of The Year awards.