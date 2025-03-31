What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has resumed bowling at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

This comes after a long absence from the game due to an injury he suffered during the 5th and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Sydney.

Bumrah's absence also saw him miss the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Notably, MI have been freting over his availability for the ongoing IPL season.