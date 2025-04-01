PBKS beat LSG, record second successive win in IPL 2025
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium to register their second successive win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The match was played on a tricky red-soil pitch, where LSG were restricted to 171/7 batting first. Arshdeep Singh dismissed three batters.
PBKS chased down the total without much hassle as opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed a fiery 69.
Here are the key stats.
LSG's innings
Badoni, Pooran power LSG
Arshdeep made an early impact by sending opener Mitchell Marsh back for a golden duck.
Aiden Markram scored 28 runs off 18 balls before Lockie Ferguson trapped him. Hence, LSG were reeling at 39/3 by the end of the powerplay.
Nicholas Pooran's 44 runs off 30 balls then revived the LSG innings.
Ayush Badoni (41 off 33) and Abdul Samad (27 off just 12) also contributed significantly as the Super Giants posted a decent total.
Run chase
Prabhsimran powers PBKS' chase
PBKS were off to a fiery start as Prabhsimran was sensational in the powerplay overs.
After losing his opening partner Priyansh Arya (8) cheaply, he dominated an 86-run stand with skipper Shreyas Iyer.
His brilliance virtually knocked LSG out of the contest.
Iyer (52* off 30 balls) and impact sub Nehal Wadhera (43* off 25 balls) later added the finishing touches as PBKS (177/2) prevailed in just 16.2 overs.
Rivalry
Maxwell's consistent success against Pant
LSG captain Rishabh Pant continues to falter with the bat.
His stay at the crease was short-lived as he managed only two runs off five balls. The southpaw fell to Glenn Maxwell once again.
Out of the four times the two have faced each other, Maxwell has got the better of Pant thrice, conceding just 12 runs off 16 balls.
As per ESPNcricinfo, no spinner has trapped the southpaw more times in IPL.
Arshdeep
Arshdeep Singh claims three-fer
Though Arshdeep leaked a few runs, he was the pick of the PBKS bowlers - claiming 3/43 from four overs.
The pacer has now raced to 81 scalps from 67 games at 26.31. Besides two four-fers, he owns a fifer as well.
His economy rate in the IPL reads 9.06. Against LSG, he now boasts seven wickets from five games.
Prabhsimran
Fiery fifty for Prabhsimran
Prabhsimran blasted 69 runs off 34 balls, with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes. Playing his 36th IPL match, he has raced to 830 runs.
Though his average (21.74) is paltry, his strike rate (148.48) is pretty impressive. This was his fourth fifty as he also boasts a ton.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he now boasts 101 runs from four games against LSG at a strike rate of 174.13.
Pooran
Orange Cap for Nicholas Pooran
Pooran continues his rich vein of form in the ongoing IPL season, scoring 44 off 30 balls.
He hammered 75 off just 30 balls in LSG's opener against DC, albeit in a losing cause.
The southpaw smashed 70 off just 26 balls in his next outing against SRH.
With 189 runs at a strike rate of 219.77, he is currently dominating the Orange Cap race.
Iyer
Second fifty vs LSG for Iyer
Iyer, who made a career-best 97* in PBKS' IPL 2025 opener, made an unbeaten 52 off 30 balls in his latest outing.
In a career spanning a decade, Iyer has racked up 3,276 runs from 118 IPL matches at an average of 33.77.
His tally includes 23 half-centuries.
This was his second fifty vs LSG as he has now raced to 156 runs across five games against them at 56.33.
Information
Fine hand from Wadhera as well
Notably, Iyer played the second fiddle in the unbeaten 67-run stand with impact sub Wadhera. The latter also left an impact with a fiery knock - 43* off just 25 balls. The southpaw now owns 393 runs from 21 IPL games at a strike rate of 142.90 (50s: 2).
Information
Updates in the points table
With two wins in as many games, PBKS are now second in the IPL 2025 points table with an NRR of +1.485. Meanwhile, LSG have just a solitary win from three games. They are now sixth in the table (NRR: -0.150).
