Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium to register their second successive win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The match was played on a tricky red-soil pitch, where LSG were restricted to 171/7 batting first. Arshdeep Singh dismissed three batters.

PBKS chased down the total without much hassle as opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed a fiery 69.

Here are the key stats.