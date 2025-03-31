Ruturaj Gaikwad slams his 20th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed a fighting 44-ball 63 versus Rajasthan Royals in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Guwahati on Sunday.
Chasing a target of 183, CSK faltered by six runs to suffer their 2nd successive defeat.
On the other hand, RR posted their first win of the season after two successive defeats.
Here's more.
Knock
A fighting effort from Gaikwad
Gaikwad walked in after CSK were rocked early by Jofra Archer, who took a wicket-maiden in the 1st over.
Gaikwad took his time to get started before sharing a 46-run stand with Rahul Tripathi.
The skipper was part of three more mini partnerships that never took off.
Just when Gaikwad was keeping CSK in the hunt, he was dismissed by RR spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.
Runs
Gaikwad closing in on 2,500 IPL runs
Gaikwad struck at 143.18 in an innings laced with a six and 7 fours.
The star batter is closing in on 2,500 IPL runs, having raced to 2,496 at an impressive 41.60. This was his 20th IPL fifty (100s: 2).
As per ESPNcricinfo, versus RR, he owns 273 runs from 8 matches at 45.50. He has slammed his 2nd fifty-plus score.
Information
4,990 runs for Gaikwad in T20s
Gaikwad is now 10 runs shy of the 5,000-run mark in T20s. He has 4,990 runs at 39.92. He owns a strike rate of 140.80. This was his 35th T20 fifty (100s: 6). He has 192 sixes and 478 fours in T20s.