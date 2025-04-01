Rob Walter resigns as South Africa's white-ball cricket coach
What's the story
In an unexpected move, Rob Walter has resigned as the head coach of South Africa's white-ball cricket teams.
The decision was announced by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday and will come into effect at the end of April.
CSA confirmed Walter's resignation, citing "personal reasons" for his exit. His tenure lasted for two years.
Here are further details.
Coaching legacy
Walter's journey with South Africa's white-ball teams
Walter assumed the head coach role for South Africa's white-ball teams in March 2023.
His tenure was highlighted by some major accomplishments, including guiding the Proteas to their maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in 2024 and a semi-final finish at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
Under his watch, South Africa won series against the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland, and Pakistan in various formats.
Future prospects
Walter's departure comes ahead of ICC Men's World Cup 2027
Walter's resignation comes as South Africa prepares to co-host the ICC Men's World Cup in October and November 2027.
The event has been a major focus for CSA in recent years, with Walter playing a pivotal role in their plans.
His departure leaves an opening for a new coach to guide the team through this crucial period.
Parting words
Walter's final remarks as head coach
In his parting statement, Walter said he was proud of what he achieved with the team and thanked the players, support staff, and South African cricket community.
He said, "Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honor, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together."
Although he will step down as head coach of South Africa's white-ball teams at the end of April 2025, Walter remains optimistic about their growth.