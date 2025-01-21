What's the story

Rishabh Pant, the new captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has revealed that he was unwilling to join Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Pant's revelation comes after LSG bought him for a whopping ₹27 crore, making him the most expensive buy in IPL history.

The previous record was held by Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by PBKS for ₹26.75 crore earlier in the day.