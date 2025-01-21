What's the story

Former World No. 2 tennis player Paula Badosa has taken a giant leap in her career by beating Coco Gauff in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The win sees Badosa enter a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time.

The 27-year-old Spaniard beat Gauff 7-5, 6-4 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

This was also Gauff's first defeat of the year after a stellar run.