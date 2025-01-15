Coco Gauff records her 62nd Grand Slam win: Key stats
What's the story
American tennis star Coco Gauff stormed into the third round of the 2025 Australian Open after beating Jodie Anna Burrage.
The third seed claimed a 6-3, 7-5 win in the women's singles second-round clash after an hour.
Gauff has reached this stage at the Australian Open for the third successive year. Overall, she raced to her 62nd match-win at Grand Slams.
Stats
A look at match stats
Guaff won a total of 75 points and 14 winners throughout the match. She served three aces compared to Burrage's five.
The American had a win percentage of 67 and 54 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won five of her 11 break points and five of her 11 net points.
Meanwhile, Gauff registered fewer unforced errors (18) than Burrage (45).
Feat
Gauff joins this elite list
Gauff, who has been among the emerging talents, now owns 62 wins in women's singles Grand Slam events.
She now has the joint fifth-most such wins among Americans before turning 21 with Venus Williams.
The duo is only behind Monica Seles, Serena Williams, Joe Fernandez, and Chris Evert on this elite list.