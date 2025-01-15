What's the story

American tennis star Coco Gauff stormed into the third round of the 2025 Australian Open after beating Jodie Anna Burrage.

The third seed claimed a 6-3, 7-5 win in the women's singles second-round clash after an hour.

Gauff has reached this stage at the Australian Open for the third successive year. Overall, she raced to her 62nd match-win at Grand Slams.