Ranking top five NBA centers with the most career assists
What's the story
The role of the center has evolved in the NBA, with players now contributing beyond points and rebounds.
Assists have become a key aspect of their game, and some of the greatest centers in history have set impressive records.
Notably, Nikola Jokic recently became just the second center to reach 5,000 career assists.
Here, we rank the top five centers with most career assists.
#1
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Los Angeles Lakers (5,660 assists)
The Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall Of Famer stands atop the summit of this list on the back of his record 5,660 assists.
Meanwhile, Kareem managed this feat across 1,560 career games with an average of 36.8 minutes per game and was the first player to cross the 5k assists mark.
Additionally, he also owns 17,440 rebounds showcasing his impressive defensive skills.
#2
Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets (5,002 assists)
Notably, the Nuggets' three-time MVP became the fastest player to reach 15,000 points, 7,500 rebounds, and 5,000 assists (709 games).
Additionally, he is now one of the only two centers to have recorded 5,000 career assists with 5,002 assists.
Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Jokic has achieved this in 709 games (31.5 MPG) and is the only active player in this list.
#3
Wilt Chamberlain - Philadelphia Warriors (4,643 assists)
The two NBA champion and Philadelphia Warriors legend stands third on this list.
The Hall of Famer dished out 4,643 assists playing for three teams spanning across 14 years.
Meanwhile, Chamberlain managed this feat while playing 1,045 games where he also managed 23,924 rebounds while clocking in 45.8 minutes per game.
Notably, he also owns 31,419 points (seventh all-time) and a 100-point game.
#4
Bill Russell - Boston Celtics (4,100 assists)
The Boston Celtics legend and Hall Of Famer sits fourth on the all-time assists list with 4,100 of them.
Notably, the 11-time NBA Champion is also one of the five centers to cross the 4,000 assists mark.
Additionally, Russell also boasts 14,522 points across his stellar 13-season NBA career where he played 963 regular season games.
Meanwhile, he achieved all this solely with Boston.
#5
Alvan Adams - Phoenix Suns (4,012 assists)
The Phoenix Suns legend rounds out the top five of this list thanks to his 4,012 assists.
Notably, Adams spent the whole 13 years of his career with the Suns playing 988 regular season games and putting up some impressive numbers.
Additionally, the center is also one of the five centers to have crossed the 5,000 career assists mark. He also boasts 13,910 points.