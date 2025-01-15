What's the story

On January 15, 2023, LeBron James etched his name further into NBA history, becoming only the second player to surpass 38,000 career points.

Despite his milestone achievement, the Los Angeles Lakers narrowly fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112.

Meanwhile, James joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in this exclusive club, adding another chapter to his legendary career while continuing to redefine greatness on the hardwood.

