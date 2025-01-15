#ThisDayThatYear: LeBron James becomes second player with 38,000 career points
What's the story
On January 15, 2023, LeBron James etched his name further into NBA history, becoming only the second player to surpass 38,000 career points.
Despite his milestone achievement, the Los Angeles Lakers narrowly fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112.
Meanwhile, James joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in this exclusive club, adding another chapter to his legendary career while continuing to redefine greatness on the hardwood.
Here's more.
Record recap
James joins exclusive 38,000 points club
James became the second player in NBA history to surpass 38,000 career points, achieving the milestone with a first-quarter jumper against Philadelphia.
Despite his 35-point, 10-assist, and 8-rebound effort, the Lakers fell short, losing 113-112.
Meanwhile, James then went on to surpass Abdul-Jabbar for the scoring crown later that season and currently owns 41,279 points becoming the first to cross the 40,000 points mark.
Game recap
James hits 38K, but Embiid leads 76ers past Lakers 113-112
James surpassed 38,000 career points with a first-quarter jumper, finishing with 35 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds.
Despite his stellar performance, the Lakers narrowly lost to the 76ers 113-112.
Joel Embiid powered Philadelphia with 35 points and 11 rebounds, sealing the win.
The Lakers, plagued by recent struggles, have dropped three straight games. James is now the all-time leading points scorer.
Record
LeBron joins elite NBA company with legendary names
James is currently the only active player in the top five list of players with the most points.
As mentioned LeBron now owns 41,279 points becoming the first-ever to cross the 40,000 mark (1,526 games)
Additionally, some analysts believe that this is one record that might never be broken (not anytime soon).
He is also one of the two players in the Top 10.
Most points in NBA
Top five players with the most points in NBA history
James leads NBA history with 41,279 career points, achieving remarkable efficiency over 1,526 games.
He surpasses Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) and Karl Malone (36,928 points) in scoring longevity.
Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant (33,643 points) and Michael Jordan (32,292 points) round out the top five.
Additionally, James' all-around dominance is unmatched, highlighted by 11,309 assists, 11,443 rebounds, and a 59.0% true shooting percentage.