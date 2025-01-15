#ThisDayThatYear: Packers dominate Falcons with postseason scoring record in 2011
On January 15, 2011, the Green Bay Packers delivered a postseason masterclass, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 48-21 in the NFC Divisional Round.
Aaron Rodgers was unstoppable, passing for 366 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score.
Additionally, the Packers' 48 points set a franchise playoff record, showcasing a perfect blend of offense and defense that propelled them toward an unforgettable win.
Game recap
Packers dominate Falcons on the back of Rodgers' stellar performance
Rodgers was exceptional, completing 31 of 36 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for a score.
Tramon Williams added defensive fireworks with two interceptions, including a 70-yard pick-six.
Meanwhile, the Packers' relentless offense and opportunistic defense sealed a decisive victory, advancing them to the Championship Game.
Season recap
Highlights of the Packers' Super Bowl title season
The 2010 Packers, overcame a 10-6 record to win Super Bowl XLV.
Despite six close regular-season losses, they dominated the playoffs as the NFC's sixth seed, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, Falcons, and Chicago Bears.
Their offense ranked top-10 in points and passing yards, while their defense excelled, ranking second in points allowed, and interceptions.
Notably, they secured their 13th NFL championship (Pittsburgh Steelers).
Most points
Top five most points by the Packers (postseason game)
The Packers have delivered some explosive postseason performances, topping their scoring charts with 48 points twice: against the Dallas Cowboys in a 48-32 (NFC Wild Card win 2024) and the Falcons (48-21 NFC Divisional victory 2011).
Other high-scoring games include 45 points in a 2010 NFC Wild Card loss to the Arizona Cardinals, 42 against the Seattle Seahawks (2008), and 41 versus Arizona (1983).