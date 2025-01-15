The Packers dominated the Falcons 48-21 in the NFC Divisional Round on January 15, 2011.

Rodgers was exceptional, completing 31 of 36 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for a score.

Tramon Williams added defensive fireworks with two interceptions, including a 70-yard pick-six.

Meanwhile, the Packers' relentless offense and opportunistic defense sealed a decisive victory, advancing them to the Championship Game.