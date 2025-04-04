Shreyas Iyer owns three IPL fifties vs RR: Key stats
What's the story
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first home game of the IPL 2025 season.
The match, the tournament's 18th game, will be played on Saturday at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on April 5.
Eyes will be on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has been sensational this season.
Here we decode his record against RR.
Stats
Three half-centuries against the Royals
As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer has played 13 IPL games against the Royals, accumulating 366 runs at a decent average of 33.27.
The tally includes three fifties including the best score of 85. His strike rate reads 133.57.
Iyer has crossed the 34-run mark in four of his last five innings against the Royals.
Struggles
Struggles vs Sandeep Sharma
RR's ace pacer Sandeep Sharma has troubled Iyer in the past.
He has trapped him thrice across nine IPL meetings while conceding just 47 runs off 56 deliveries.
Only KKR's Andre Russell has dismissed Iyer more often in IPL (5 times).
Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed the PBKS skipper once across two T20 meetings.
Career
Two successive fifties this season
Iyer, who made a career-best 42-ball 97* in PBKS' IPL 2025 opener, scored an unbeaten 52 off 30 balls in his last outing.
In a career spanning a decade, Iyer has racked up 3,276 runs from 118 IPL matches at an average of 33.77.
His tally includes 23 half-centuries. His strike rate reads a decent 129.74.
DYK
Do you know?
PBKS bought Iyer for a jaw-dropping sum of ₹26.75 crore in the 2025 mega auction, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history.
This came after he won the IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders.
The star batter now aims to replicate his heroics with the Punjab-based team. He has indeed started well this season.