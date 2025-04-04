What's the story

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first home game of the IPL 2025 season.

The match, the tournament's 18th game, will be played on Saturday at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on April 5.

Eyes will be on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has been sensational this season.

Here we decode his record against RR.