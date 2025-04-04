In IPL 2024, SRH faced another crushing defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, SRH bowlers struggled as CSK posted 212/3.

While chasing the target, SRH lost three crucial wickets in the first powerplay itself and eventually crumbled to a batting collapse triggered by Tushar Deshpande's four-wicket haul.

They hence lost the game by 78 runs.