Presenting SRH's most crushing IPL defeats in terms of runs
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recorded a comprehensive 80-run triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 15 of the 2025 IPL at Eden Gardens.
Half-centuries from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer helped KKR post 200/6. As SRH were folded for just 120, they suffered their biggest loss in terms of runs.
Here we look at some of the biggest defeats of the Orange Army in terms of runs.
#3
77-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings (IPL 2013)
In IPL 2013, CSK's Suresh Raina decimated SRH's bowling attack with an unbeaten 99* runs.
His innings, along with Michael Hussey's quickfire half-century, helped CSK post a mammoth 223-run target for SRH.
Despite Parthiv Patel's valiant effort to spearhead the chase with his innings of 44 runs off just 30 balls, SRH fell short by 77 runs.
#2
78-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings (IPL 2024)
In IPL 2024, SRH faced another crushing defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium.
After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, SRH bowlers struggled as CSK posted 212/3.
While chasing the target, SRH lost three crucial wickets in the first powerplay itself and eventually crumbled to a batting collapse triggered by Tushar Deshpande's four-wicket haul.
They hence lost the game by 78 runs.
80-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2025)
The latest and probably one of the most humiliating defeats for SRH was in IPL 2025, when they lost by a whopping 80 runs to Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Despite being reduced to 16/2 early on, KKR posted a challenging total of 200/6.
In reply, SRH was bundled out for mere 120 runs in their innings.