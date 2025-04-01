What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered their second consecutive win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium.

The match, played on a tricky pitch, saw LSG post 171/7 after batting first.

Prabhsimran Singh was the star of PBKS's chase, scoring a fiery 69 runs. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh took three wickets for the team.

Here we analyze the performance of the 'Impact Players'.