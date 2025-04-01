IPL 2025, LSG vs PBKS: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered their second consecutive win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium.
The match, played on a tricky pitch, saw LSG post 171/7 after batting first.
Prabhsimran Singh was the star of PBKS's chase, scoring a fiery 69 runs. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh took three wickets for the team.
Here we analyze the performance of the 'Impact Players'.
Match progression
How did the game pan out?
LSG were off to a poor start, having lost three wickets inside the powerplay.
Nicholas Pooran then revived the innings with his 44 runs off 30 balls.
Ayush Badoni (41) and Abdul Samad (27 also contributed significantly to help LSG set a decent total.
In response, Prabhsimran's 69 off 34 balls virtually knocked LSG out.
Shreyas Iyer (52*) and impact sub Nehal Wadhera (43*) later made the finishing touches as PBKS chased down their target in just 16.2 overs.
LSG
Expensive spell from Manimaran Siddharth
LSG's 'Impact Player' was Manimaran Siddharth as the left-arm spinner failed to make a significant impact.
He was introduced in the seventh over, which went for 15 runs.
Though he contained the run flow in his next two overs, his 0/28 from three overs did not help the Super Giants much.
PBKS
Sensational cameo from Wadhera
Nehal Wadhera was PBKS' 'Impact Player' as he arrived when PBKS were comfortably placed at 110/2.
The southpaw managed to leave an impact with a fiery knock - 43* off just 25 balls.
He smoked three fours and four sixes during his stay. He smashed Shardul Thakur for two successive sixes in the 16th over.