What's the story

Match 19 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad﻿ host Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 5.

The Orange Army is languishing at the bottom with a win from four games, while GT bounced back after losing their season opener to Punjab Kings.

This showdown promises riveting player duels that could shape the outcome of the match.

Here are some of them.