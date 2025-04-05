IPL 2025, SRH vs GT: Here are key player battles
Match 19 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad host Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 5.
The Orange Army is languishing at the bottom with a win from four games, while GT bounced back after losing their season opener to Punjab Kings.
This showdown promises riveting player duels that could shape the outcome of the match.
Here are some of them.
#1
Shubman Gill vs Mohammad Shami
GT's captain Shubman Gill is expected to lead his team from the front.
However, SRH's seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami will be eyeing an early breakthrough with his deadly swing and seam movement.
This face-off will have the spotlight, more so as both Shami and Gill earlier played for GT together.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami has dismissed Gill twice in five IPL innings. Gill's strike-rate against Shami reads 113.88.
#2
Heinrich Klaasen vs Rashid Khan
Another exciting battle in the impending match would between Heinrich Klaasen and Rashid Khan.
Rashid, known for his mysterious spin, will be up against Klaasen's raw power. The latter is known to take spinners to cleaners regardless of the ground size.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the GT leg-spinner has dismissed Klaasen once in two IPL innings. Meanwhile, the latter has a strike-rate of 116.66 in 18 balls.
#3
Jos Buttler vs Pat Cummins
As seen in the RCB-GT clash, Jos Buttler's explosive batting can single-handedly turn the tide.
On the other hand, SRH's Pat Cummins has the ability to bowl sharp lines, especially in the good-length area.
This Ashes battle could play a crucial role in determining the match's outcome.
Notably, Buttler has hammered 83 runs off 59 balls against Cummins in T20 cricket. The latter has struck twice in this battle.
#4
Ishan Kishan vs Mohammed Siraj
GT Seamer Mohammed Siraj bowled a riveting spell against RCB in Bengaluru. He was adjudged the Player of the Match after taking three wickets.
The Indian seamer would look to carry the momentum into the SRH match.
He will target SRH's Ishan Kishan, who has fallen to the former twice in seven IPL innings. However, Ishan has struck at 151.02 against Siraj.