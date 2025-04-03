IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians eye top-four spots
What's the story
Match 16 match of the 2025 Indian Premier League will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium.
MI come into this game on the back of a convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders, while LSG will be looking to recover from their recent loss to Punjab Kings at home.
This match gives both LSG and MI an opportunity to enter the top four.
Game details
Pitch report and streaming details
The Ekana stadium is known to favor bowlers, making it a low-scoring venue.
The black soil surface restricts run-scoring as the ball grips and comes slowly. while the red soil surface gives decent bounce to pacers, but is relatively easier to score runs on.
The match will start from 7:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website.
Record
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, LSG have dominated the scenes against MI in the competition's history.
Out of the six matches played between the two teams, LSG have won five.
MI won their only match against the Super Giants in 2023. They defeated LSG after defending 182/8 in the Eliminator in Chennai.
LSG were bowled out for 101 as Akash Madhwal took 5/5.
LSG
LSG coming off defeat against PBKS at home
LSG suffered an eight-wicket defeat to PBKS in their first home fixture of IPL 2025. The Punjab players outshone them in all departments of the game, leaving LSG gasping.
The form of their skipper Rishabh Pant has been a cause for concern.
However, Nicholas Pooran has been a silver lining for Super Giants. With 40-plus scores in each of the three games, he holds the Orange Cap.
MI
MI aim for successive wins
On the other hand, MI registered a comprehensive win over KKR, with Ashwani Kumar stealing the show. He picked four wickets for 24 runs, restricting KKR to a mere 116 runs.
MI chased down the target in just 12.2 overs. Although Rohit Sharma departed early, Ryan Rickelton belted LSG with a 41-ball 62*.
Suryakumar also appears to have regained his Midas touch.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs and impact subs
LSG (Probable XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi.
MI (Probable XI): Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, and Vignesh Puthur.
Impact players: Prince Yadav (LSG) and Rohit Sharma (MI).
Information
MI, LSG have two points each
Both MI and LSG have won a solitary match each in three outings. Fifth-placed MI are just above LSG with a superior Net Run Rate (+0.309). LSG are floating around with an NRR of -0.150.
