What's the story

Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board chief, has been elected as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman.

The 46-year-old takes over from Shammi Silva, who was the previous ACC chairman and is also the head of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

As per Cricbuzz, the leadership change was confirmed during an online meeting on Thursday.

Notably, Naqvi will serve a two-year term in his new role.