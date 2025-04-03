PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi elected ACC chairman: Details here
What's the story
Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board chief, has been elected as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman.
The 46-year-old takes over from Shammi Silva, who was the previous ACC chairman and is also the head of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
As per Cricbuzz, the leadership change was confirmed during an online meeting on Thursday.
Notably, Naqvi will serve a two-year term in his new role.
Upcoming events
Asia Cup 2025: Naqvi's 1st major challenge
Naqvi's first big challenge as the ACC chairman will be to look after the Asia Cup which is scheduled for September.
The tournament, which was originally supposed to be held in India, will now be hosted in a neutral country owing to the diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.
This decision was taken during the sale of media rights for the Asia Cup, earlier.
Host selection
Decision on neutral host for Asia Cup
As the newly elected ACC chairman, Naqvi will also have the task to chalk out the country that would host the impending Asia Cup.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is currently a strong contender for this role, with Sri Lanka also being considered.
This decision is crucial as it will set the stage for organizing the Asia Cup.
Naqvi
Naqvi's PCB continues to face backlash
Naqvi was elected as the PCB chairman in February last year. He became the board's 37th chairman.
Of late, Naqvi has been facing backlash for the ICC Champions Trophy fiasco. The PCB is believed to have endured a ₹869 crore loss by hosting the tournament.
Notably, Pakistan played just one match at home, with Dubai hosting India games. Pakistan's series defeat in New Zealand (T20Is and ODIs) has further added fuel to fire.