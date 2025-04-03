Suryakumar Yadav to continue playing for Mumbai in domestic cricket
What's the story
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav will remain associated with the team for the impending domestic season.
The announcement comes amid rumors of Goa attempting to rope in India's T20I captain.
MCA's secretary Abhay Hadap addressed the speculations in an official statement on Thursday.
He also gave updates on Yashasvi Jaiswal's status after he showed interest in joining Goa.
Rumor clarification
MCA refutes rumors about Suryakumar's departure
Hadap also dismissed rumors doing the rounds on social media, regarding Suryakumar's possible move to Goa.
"MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning and can confirm that these rumors are completely baseless and untrue," he said.
Hadap stressed that SKY is committed to Mumbai cricket, and is proud to represent the team.
He requested fans to not spread false information and keep supporting their players.
Player profile
SKY's journey with Mumbai cricket
Suryakumar has been an integral part of Mumbai's cricketing history.
His First-Class career for the team started in the 2010-11 Ranji Trophy, where he made an impressive debut against Delhi.
He emerged as Mumbai's top run-scorer in the 2011-12 season, announcing his arrival with a memorable double-century against Odisha.
His last appearance for Mumbai was in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha, where he scored 0 and 23.
Information
Over 5,000 FC runs for SKY
Suryakumar has over 5,000 runs to his name in First-Class cricket. In 86 games, he has racked up 5,758 runs at an average of 42.33. His tally includes 14 tons and 30 half-centuries. SKY also has 3,665 List A and 8,007 T20 runs.
Captaincy role
Jaiswal to lead Goa after moving from Mumbai
In another development, Yashasvi Jaiswal has confirmed his move from Mumbai to Goa for the following domestic season.
The 23-year-old batter will be leading Goa later this year after they were promoted from Plate to Elite group in Ranji Trophy earlier this season.
Leaving Mumbai aside, Jaiswal thanked the city that shaped his cricketing career. He said he will always be indebted to MCA for their support.