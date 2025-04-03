What's the story

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav will remain associated with the team for the impending domestic season.

The announcement comes amid rumors of Goa attempting to rope in India's T20I captain.

MCA's secretary Abhay Hadap addressed the speculations in an official statement on Thursday.

He also gave updates on Yashasvi Jaiswal's status after he showed interest in joining Goa.