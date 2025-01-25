Aakash Chopra expresses concern over Indian Test players' Ranji performance
What's the story
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed concern over the poor performance of Indian Test players in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25.
In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted Mumbai's struggles against Jammu and Kashmir, despite featuring several international stars.
"The match was happening very close to my home. You might be thinking what am I talking about," said Chopra.
Team performance
Chopra highlights Mumbai's struggle in Ranji Trophy
Chopra criticized the underwhelming performance of the Mumbai team, which includes international stars like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur.
Additionally, he noted that Jammu & Kashmir managed to unsettle this star-studded lineup in both innings.
"They are a powerhouse, and J&K have jolted them in both innings," Chopra said.
Meanwhile, although the current Indian stars failed to make an impact, all-rounder Thakur scored a hundred under pressure.
Player analysis
Chopra discusses other players' Ranji Trophy performance
Chopra also spoke about the performances of other players in the Ranji Trophy, including Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill, and Rajat Patidar.
Meanwhile, he was surprised at their lack of runs, calling it a 'new story'.
"Everyone went to play in the Ranji Trophy, it's only about Mumbai, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Rajat Patidar were playing," he said.
"It was a long list but whoever played got out."
Future impact
Chopra believes Ranji performance won't affect Test form
Despite his concerns, Chopra feels a player's Ranji Trophy performance won't necessarily affect their Test form.
Meanwhile, he stressed on scoring runs and taking wickets being imperative, lauding Ravindra Jadeja for his phenomenal show.
"The truth is that whether you score runs or not, it won't make a difference to your career or Test form," he said.
Fan reaction
Chopra urges fans not to troll underperforming players
Chopra urged fans to refrain from trolling players for below-par performances, emphasizing that even the best efforts don't always guarantee success.
This was after Sharma's Ranji Trophy return was cut short by a dismissal from fast bowler Umar Nazir.
Similarly, Jaiswal was dismissed for four runs in his comeback game for Mumbai, continuing the story of failed performances and comebacks for these Indian players.