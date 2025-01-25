Pakistan's interim coach defends spin strategy in home Tests
What's the story
Pakistan's interim cricket coach, Aaqib Javed, has defended the team's spin strategy for home Tests.
He hinted that this could have placed them in a strong position for the World Test Championship final had it been adopted sooner.
The transition to a spin-centric strategy was triggered by a humiliating defeat to England on home soil last year, prompting them to ditch their pace-focused approach.
Winning strategy
Spinners lead Pakistan to series victory
The new spin strategy worked wonders as it helped Pakistan clinch a series win against England.
Spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali played a key role in the historic win, ending the team's winless streak at home.
Pakistan currently lead the series 1-0 against West Indies with their spinners having taken all 20 wickets in the opening match.
Strategy debate
Javed dismisses criticism of spin strategy
Javed was surprised by the debate over their spin strategy and rejected claims it means Pakistan cricket is regressing.
"If we are able to win Test matches at home through our spinners, you say our cricket is regressing and if we win matches through pace bowlers you say our cricket is moving forward," he told reporters.
He stressed on making home conditions count by preparing spin-friendly tracks.
Home advantage
Javed stresses on home advantage
Javed stressed on how Pakistan need to reclaim its reputation of being a difficult host for touring teams.
He confessed that the recent home series losses were because of poor pitch preparation which didn't favor their bowlers.
"We need to become that team again where touring sides know it is not going to be easy in Pakistan and they will face big challenges," he said.
Team success
Javed highlights importance of collective success
Javed, who is also PCB's senior selector, emphasized on collective success.
He said team victories are the most important, be it through batting or bowling.
Recalling their recent South African tour where they almost won the first Test with an all-pace attack, he said "We didn't play a spinner there, so it is all about conditions and playing 11 is based on that."
Future plans
Javed acknowledges challenges, hints at future changes
Javed also acknowledged the difficulties his team's batters faced due to unfamiliar conditions.
He hinted that Pakistan's domestic pitches and training routines may change during the off-season to better prepare them for future matches.
"Moving forward, we have told them their training and practice routines will be geared toward this, and we will change domestic pitches too," he said.