What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their strong start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their own backyard, in Lucknow.

Led by captain Shreyas Iyer, PBKS chased down a target of 172 runs in only 16.2 overs.

While Prabhsimran Singh's 69 headlined the run chase, skipper Iyer made 52* runs. This was his second successive fifty.

Here are the key stats.