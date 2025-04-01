IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer slams his second successive half-century
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their strong start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their own backyard, in Lucknow.
Led by captain Shreyas Iyer, PBKS chased down a target of 172 runs in only 16.2 overs.
While Prabhsimran Singh's 69 headlined the run chase, skipper Iyer made 52* runs. This was his second successive fifty.
Here are the key stats.
Iyer's impact
Iyer's back-to-back fifties propel PBKS to victory
PBKS lost opener Priyansh Arya (8) in the third over and Iyer arrived subsequently.
The PBKS skipper joined forces with Prabhsimran and the duo revived the innings with their mammoth partnership.
Prabhsimran dominated the 84-run stand before Digvesh Rathi trapped him in the 11th over.
Iyer further added 67 runs with Nehal Wadhera for the third wicket as PBKS (177/2) prevailed in just 16.2 overs.
The former completed his fifty with a winning six.
Career
Second fifty vs LSG for Iyer
Iyer, who made a career-best 97* in PBKS' IPL 2025 opener, made an unbeaten 52 off 30 balls in his latest outing.
In a career spanning a decade, Iyer has racked up 3,276 runs from 118 IPL matches at an average of 33.77.
His tally includes 23 half-centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his second fifty vs LSG as he has now raced to 156 runs across five games against them at 56.33.
Information
Fine hand from Wadhera as well
Notably, Iyer played the second fiddle in the unbeaten 67-run stand with impact sub Wadhera. The latter also left an impact with a fiery knock - 43* off just 25 balls. The southpaw now owns 393 runs from 21 IPL games at a strike rate of 142.90 (50s: 2).