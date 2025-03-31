What's the story

Three years after the tragic demise of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne in Thailand, allegations of a cover-up have emerged.

According to a senior police officer, he followed the instructions of removing medication from the scene. This contradicts previous reports that no drugs were found in Warne's room at the time of his death.

The officer spoke anonymously to MailOnline, alleging he was told to dispose of a bottle containing Kamagra pills near Warne's body.