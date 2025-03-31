Three years after Shane Warne's death, 'cover-up' allegations surface: Details
What's the story
Three years after the tragic demise of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne in Thailand, allegations of a cover-up have emerged.
According to a senior police officer, he followed the instructions of removing medication from the scene. This contradicts previous reports that no drugs were found in Warne's room at the time of his death.
The officer spoke anonymously to MailOnline, alleging he was told to dispose of a bottle containing Kamagra pills near Warne's body.
Medication details
Kamagra pills linked to Warne's death
The Kamagra pills, used to treat 'erectile dysfunction', have the same active ingredient as Viagra. Notably, Kamagra is illegal in several countries.
Besides, the police officer alleged that "senior officials from Australia" were involved in getting these pills removed from the scene, as they didn't want a national icon like Warne to be remembered for a controversial death.
Scene description
Officer reveals details of the scene
The officer described the scene where Warne was found, saying there was a "puddle of vomit and blood."
He said, "It was a bottle, but we don't know how much he took. There was also a puddle of vomit and blood at the scene."
The officer added that they cleared Kamagra as per instructions given to them.
Suppression
Witnesses silenced, massage parlor closed
MailOnline also reported that two "local masseuses were the last to see Warne alive." The police told them to leave the island following his demise.
The massage parlor where they worked has been shut down ever since and their current whereabouts are unknown.
This further fuels allegations of a cover-up surrounding Warne's death.
Death
Official cause of Warne's death
Warne had passed away in March 2022, with a suspected heart attack.
The official cause of Warne's death was his lifestyle choices, including smoking and an unhealthy diet. A Cricket Australia doctor had earlier said these factors led to his demise.
Despite the controversy over how he died, Warne remains one of the greatest spinners and a larger-than-life character on the field.
His record of 708 Test wickets is second to none among wrist-spinners.