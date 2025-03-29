Shubman Gill completes 1,000 IPL runs in Ahmedabad: Key stats
What's the story
In a historic feat, Shubman Gill became the first player to score 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The record came during match number 9 of the IPL 2025 season between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 29.
The Indian cricketer achieved the incredible milestone in his team's second home game of the season, needing just 14 runs to do so after being asked to bat first.
Gill perished for 38.
Performance
Gill scores 38 runs against MI
Gill looked on song with his 38-run knock versus MI. He consumed 27 balls, hitting four fours and a six (SR: 140.74).
He shared a 78-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Sai Sudharsan before perishing in the 9th over.
Hardik Pandya dismissed Gill, who found the fielder at deep square leg after an attempted pull shot.
Runs
An average of 60.23 in Ahmedabad for Gill
Gill's 38 takes him to 1,024 runs in Ahmedabad, as per ESPNcricinfo. He owns a stellar average of 60.23. He has slammed three tons and 4 fifties.
Gill has hit 89 fours and 41 sixes at this venue from 20 matches.
Notably, Sudharsan is the only other batter with 700-plus runs at this venue.
Do you know?
Unique record for Gill
Gill has taken the second fewest innings for 1,000 IPL runs at a venue in the IPL, as per Cricbuzz. Chris Gayle holds the record, having taken 19 innings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Gill is next (20 innings in Ahmedabad). David Warner is third, having taken 22 innings to reach 1,000 runs in Hyderabad.
Information
Gill's numbers versus MI and his overall IPL stats
Gill has raced to 478 runs versus MI from 13 matches at 36.76. He has one ton and three fifties (SR: 148.90). Meanwhile, the talented Indian batter has racked up 3,287 IPL runs at 37.78. In IPL 2025, he has scored 71 runs from two matches.