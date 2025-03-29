What's the story

In a historic feat, Shubman Gill became the first player to score 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The record came during match number 9 of the IPL 2025 season between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 29.

The Indian cricketer achieved the incredible milestone in his team's second home game of the season, needing just 14 runs to do so after being asked to bat first.

Gill perished for 38.